Are Senate Dems Tough Enough To Let GOP Shut Down Government?

By Susie MadrakMarch 12, 2025

Senate Democrats are between a rock and a hard place: Hold their noses and vote for Republican legislation that would allow Elmo to continue slashing federal agencies, or risk a costly government shutdown later this week? Of course they'll fold. Via HuffPost:

The vexing question for the party comes amid pressure from their liberal base that is pushing for tougher resistance to Trump and one of his closest advisers, Elon Musk. The tech billionaire has spearheaded efforts to freeze spending and downsize the federal workforce despite lacking congressional approval, angering civil servants and creating chaos across the government.

At the same time, if enough Democratic senators do not support the House legislation, government funding will almost certainly lapse on Friday at midnight, disrupting government services and resulting in furloughs of federal employees. There’s no telling how long such a shutdown would last since the House recessed on Tuesday and isn’t expected to return until March 24, putting even more pressure on Democrats.

“We’re choosing between awful and terrible,” Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) acknowledged to reporters on Tuesday.

The six-month funding package, which narrowly passed in the House by 217-213 on Tuesday, largely continues spending at current levels. It would boost defense spending by $6 billion and cut nondefense spending by $13 billion.

@tommalinowski.bsky.social is completely correct here. If Democrats provide the decisive votes to sanction Trump’s criminal government, it’ll be a historic failure of both principle and politics. newrepublic.com/article/1925...

Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler.bsky.social) 2025-03-11T13:06:44.076Z

EXCLUSIVE: Sources tell WIRED that Elon Musk has wanted a government shutdown in part because it would potentially make it easier to eliminate the jobs of hundreds of thousands of federal workers.

WIRED (@wired.com) 2025-03-11T17:22:17.862Z

Will Senate Democrats fall for the shutdown trap? Head over to YouTube to see and subscribe to my brand spankin’ new channel.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bdvz...

Adam Kinzinger (@adamkinzinger.bsky.social) 2025-03-12T00:14:42.435Z

