Scarborough Urges Dems: No DACA? No Shutdown Deal

Joe Scarborough lectured Democrats about the politics of this impending government shutdown.

"To finish what I was saying, Democrats: Republicans own Washington, D.C.," he said.

"You should not give them a single vote in keeping the government running. That's their job! This is their government, this is their Congress. This is their presidency. The American people said they wanted Republicans to run Washington, D.C.-- let them run Washington, D.C.

"Don't give them a single vote unless they give you a clean bill on Dreamers. If you do, let me say again, you are too weak and too spineless and too stupid and cowardly to be given control of Congress in 2018. Listen to the people in the streets. Listen to the people that knock on doors, that are going to be making phone calls for you in 2018.

"Don't do a deal with this guy."

He's right, of course.

He's also likely to pin it on Democrats later if they don't. He can't help himself.