White House Comments Line Voicemail Blames Democrats For Holding Government Funding 'Hostage'

If you thought they weren't capable of being any nastier and more partisan than they are already, you'd be wrong. Here's what callers were treated to when they called the White House comments line this weekend:

It seems President Donald Trump’s administration is going all out in pinning the blame for the government shutdown on Democrats. Even the White House comments line is getting in on the public relations strategy, explaining to anyone who calls 202-456-1111 why there is no one there to take their call:

“Thank you for calling the White House. Unfortunately, we cannot answer your call today because congressional Democrats are holding government funding—including funding for our troops and other national security priorities—hostage to an unrelated immigration debate. Due to this obstruction, the government is shut down. In the meantime, you can leave a comment for the president at www.whitehouse.gov/contact. We look forward to taking your calls as soon as the government reopens.”

The Trump White House restarted the comments line in February of last year after it had been shut off at the end of President Obama’s administration. The line is normally staffed by volunteers.