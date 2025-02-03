HOAX! Mango Mussolini Backs Down On Tariffs, Pretends He Won

Hashtag Fail, how long do we have to deal with this truly bad reality show?
Credit: via Craiyon
By Frances LangumFebruary 3, 2025

He's such a rake-stepper. The Fucking News reports:

"[Mexico's President Claudia] Sheinbaum said she and Trump had come to a deal to push back the threatened tariffs by a month, during which her negotiators will try to come to terms with Trump’s crack diplomatic team of Fox hosts and Wall Street billionaires....And, by the way, just on Friday, Trump claimed he wasn’t looking for Mexico to do anything. “We’re not looking for a concession,” he said, as TFN pointed out this weekend. Which means accepting a concession is actually him backing down."

OF COURSE IT IS.

One colleague suggested that this tariff nonsense was a ruse to distract the news media from Elon Musk's taking over the Social Security Payment infrastructure, but I don't give Trump that much credit.

He's a con man who acts out a drama script to make himself look good for the rubes on Fox. If anything, this was a distraction from his incompetence, killing scores of American citizens in airline collisions.

It's all performative bullshit. And it's a shitty thing to do to our neighbors and allies.

But it crashed the stock market, so Trump's got THAT going for him.

C'mon John, you know its Trumps actions that crashes planes and stockmarkets.

HereticTheorist (@heretictheorist.bsky.social) 2025-02-03T09:28:01.494Z

Some context here:

In the U.S. the tariffs are like one of 5 major political stories this weekend.

In Canada they are everything. Wall to wall coverage. The clicks on our tariff copy are setting records - never seen a reaction like this to a single-day news event.

Alex Panetta (@alexpanetta.bsky.social) 2025-02-02T04:40:31.256Z

Diaper Donnie is also shorting the market, for him & his ilk, with these ups& downs 😑

(@xicaazul.bsky.social) 2025-02-03T16:35:20.372Z

