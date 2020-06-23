Politics
Mango Mussolini Says He'll Protect Monuments With Long Jail Terms

Protecting people with more Covid-19 testing? Not so much.
By Susie Madrak

In this morning's press gaggle on Trump's way out to Arizona, here's what we learned:

  • Trump is going to sign an executive order to give "life sentences" to those who pull down statues. "Numerous people are in jail....We are looking at long term jail sentences for these vandals and these hoodlums and these anarchists and agitators. Some people don't like that language, but that's what they are. They're bad people. They don't love our country."
  • Says people didn't show up at his rally but stayed home and watched Fox, "which had the biggest ratings in the history of television! So now the Fox ratings prove they still love him!
  • When a report asked if he was just kidding when he said he ordered his people to slow down covid testing, he responded, "I don't kid." He called testing a "double-edged sword," then went on to claim, "We tested more people than any country in the world." Not if you look at per million population!
