Biden Issues Deportation Protections Before Inauguration

The move makes it almost impossible for Jabbering Yambo to swiftly strip the benefit when he takes office.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 11, 2025

Looks like the president is doing everything he can to thwart whatever nastiness the Giant Yam has in store for immigrants. Via the New York Times:

The Biden administration on Friday issued sweeping extensions of deportation protections for hundreds of thousands of people from Sudan, Ukraine and Venezuela in a move that makes it almost impossible for President-elect Donald J. Trump to swiftly strip the benefit when he takes office.

The extension of Temporary Protected Status, as the program is called, allows the immigrants to remain in the country with work permits and a shield from deportation for another 18 months from the expiration of their current protection in the spring. Late last year, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken recommended the protections be extended in a series of letters.

For decades, Democratic and Republican administrations have designated the protection for citizens of countries that are in upheaval and deemed unsafe to return to. President Biden has expanded who could receive the status, as war erupted in Ukraine and instability gripped countries like Venezuela and Haiti.

Trump won't be able to do much about it, at least for now:

The move makes it legally difficult for Mr. Trump to roll back the protections for citizens of the four countries, at least until they expire some time in 2026.

“Because President Biden has extended protection for the nationals of all these countries, President Trump will be unable to deport these individuals any time soon, “ said Steve Yale-Loehr, an immigration scholar at Cornell Law School.

Oh darn. What a shame.

BREAKING: The Biden administration extended Temporary Protected Status for El Salvador, Sudan, Ukraine, and Venezuela through 2026.

This will help keep nearly 1 million people temporarily shielded from the convicted felon’s extreme, racist deportation agenda.

www.axios.com/2025/01/10/i...

Jennifer💙Get In Good Trouble🌊 (@thejenniwren.teamlh.social) 2025-01-10T19:25:10.102Z

The Department of Homeland Security announced Friday that it will extend the temporary protected status of hundreds of thousands of South American immigrants living in the United States.

The New Republic (@newrepublic.com) 2025-01-10T23:00:09.052Z

El Salvador Temporary Protected Status just extended for another 18 months

TPS designation was going to expire on March 10, 2025

Now ends on September 9, 2026

www.federalregister.gov/d/2025-00626...

Kathleen Bush-Joseph (@kathleenbush.bsky.social) 2025-01-10T13:54:15.951Z

