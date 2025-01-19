Biden Considering Pardons For J6 Committee Before Leaving

NBC News previously reported that Biden was considering pre-emptive pardons for potential targets of political retribution.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 19, 2025

Joe Biden, the greatest president in our lifetime, is expected to make further use of his clemency power before leaving office, according to a senior White House official. He is considering extending pre-emptive pardons to individuals who could be targeted for retribution by Yambo’s incoming administration. Biden has not made a final decision on any pardons for people in that group, the White House official said Friday. Via NBC News:

The timing for the clemency actions, should Biden decide to grant them, is likely to be during his final hours in office — on Sunday or before noon on Monday, the two sources said, though timing is subject to change. On the campaign trail, Trump vowed to prosecute his political opponents during a second term.

NBC News previously reported that Biden was considering pre-emptive pardons for potential targets of that retribution, including Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., a manager during Trump’s first impeachment; Dr. Anthony Fauci, a former top infectious diseases expert who locked horns with Trump over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic; and former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who served as vice chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack and campaigned with Vice President Kamala Harris against Trump last year.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the former chairman of the House Jan. 6 committee, said this week that he would accept a pardon, telling CBS News that if “that is something that’s offered to me, I will accept it.” A spokesperson for Thompson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

It's a damn disgrace, that people like these who did their jobs with integrity are threatened by the likes of that leaky sack of purulence.

