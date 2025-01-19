Joe Biden, the greatest president in our lifetime, is expected to make further use of his clemency power before leaving office, according to a senior White House official. He is considering extending pre-emptive pardons to individuals who could be targeted for retribution by Yambo’s incoming administration. Biden has not made a final decision on any pardons for people in that group, the White House official said Friday. Via NBC News:

The timing for the clemency actions, should Biden decide to grant them, is likely to be during his final hours in office — on Sunday or before noon on Monday, the two sources said, though timing is subject to change. On the campaign trail, Trump vowed to prosecute his political opponents during a second term.

NBC News previously reported that Biden was considering pre-emptive pardons for potential targets of that retribution, including Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., a manager during Trump’s first impeachment; Dr. Anthony Fauci, a former top infectious diseases expert who locked horns with Trump over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic; and former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who served as vice chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack and campaigned with Vice President Kamala Harris against Trump last year.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the former chairman of the House Jan. 6 committee, said this week that he would accept a pardon, telling CBS News that if “that is something that’s offered to me, I will accept it.” A spokesperson for Thompson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.