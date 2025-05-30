Bannon's Latest Conspiracy: Harvard Foreign Students Reporting To China

The MAGA cult can always come up with a conspiracy theory to defend TACO Trump
By John AmatoMay 30, 2025

Seditionist and Real America's Voice podcaster Steve Bannon claimed that foreign students going to Harvard, including those from China, are actually sleeper agents for the CCP infiltrating the US.

The MAGA cult can always come up with a conspiracy theory to defend TACO Trump and his illegal actions.

Trump also dropped the bomb on Harvard. Hey, no students, no foreign students, no Chinese.

I wanna see it all. Lao Bajing has been tormented.

This is not about Chinese students. It's about the process of the CCP using the students to go everywhere, including the weapons labs, take the positions from American students, and then to report back every month to the Chinese Communist Party.

And oh, by the way, go back and work in the technology companies.

Hey, guess what?

Educate them over there in Hong Kong University. We will welcome all scholars of the world.

Go for it, baby.

You wanna be indoctrinated and educated in Beijing University?

Go for it.

Wanna go to Hong Kong University?

Go for it.

Europeans saying, well, we'll show America.

Well, go.

Go, see, let me sign up for that.

This is the greatest education system because it's underwritten by taxpayers. Underwritten by taxpayers and there to rip taxpayers off for making sure the kids don't get jobs. President Trump, he's like outlaw Josie Wales. You know what he's saying? We're gonna go down to Harvard and we're gonna set things right.

Trump only wants to cut funds to Harvard and any university that refuses to bow down to him and his racist anti-DEI demands. Trump would have said Harvard was a breeding ground for sleeper agents long ago if he thought so. Or if they had come up with this conspiracy long ago.

Bannon needed a new one since Trump's actions are sinking his presidency very quickly.

