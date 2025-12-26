'F*cking Weirdo': GOPer Put On Blast For AI Images Of Him Beating Up Santa

The right wanted the left to lighten up on political rhetoric following Charlie Kirk's shooting death, but the violent expression has been coming from the right. Case in point: Indiana state Sen. Chris Garten posted AI-generated images on Christmas Day depicting him beating up Santa Claus. After critics poured in on the Bad App, he called them "snowflakes."
"When you find out the North Pole is trying to bring more bureaucratic overreach & unfunded mandates down the chimney disguised as "Christmas cheer." Not on my watch," he wrote. "We The People run Indiana, not the bureaucrats."
"Take it back to the North Pole big guy," he added. "Merry Christmas, Hoosiers!"
In a separate post, he called everyone intolerant "snowflakes."
Critics poured in.
It's unclear what his point was in posting the violent AI images, unless he just wanted everyone to know that he's a raging asshole. Got the message, Chris! Well done.