'F*cking Weirdo': GOPer Put On Blast For AI Images Of Him Beating Up Santa

The right wanted the left to lighten up on political rhetoric following Charlie Kirk's shooting death, but the violent expression has been coming from the right. Case in point: Indiana state Sen. Chris Garten posted AI-generated images on Christmas Day depicting him beating up Santa Claus. After critics poured in on the Bad App, he called them "snowflakes."

"When you find out the North Pole is trying to bring more bureaucratic overreach & unfunded mandates down the chimney disguised as "Christmas cheer." Not on my watch," he wrote. "We The People run Indiana, not the bureaucrats."

"Take it back to the North Pole big guy," he added. "Merry Christmas, Hoosiers!"

In a separate post, he called everyone intolerant "snowflakes."

Lots of intolerance, swearing, and outrage on display over a few AI pics I had a blast designing with my kids.



Some of you clowns are just insufferable. Hopefully your negativity stays in the comments and not directed at your families.



Merry Christmas, snowflakes! https://t.co/UKyVLL3MRB pic.twitter.com/lX5nAn2qLm — Chris Garten (@Sen_ChrisGarten) December 25, 2025

Critics poured in.

It’s pretty weird to step away from your children on Christmas morning to post AI slop of yourself beating up Santa.



The Republicans running our state are not serious people. Hoosiers deserve better than this. https://t.co/7PYBTraA8X — Indiana Democratic Party (@INDems) December 25, 2025

Governor Walz was right,

Republicans are just weirdos 🤨 https://t.co/JfH6yC56Jy — JAS 🌻 (@JamesASquires) December 26, 2025

What an insufferable dipshit. An Indiana state senator, ladies and gentlemen. https://t.co/yuZrfHxCi9 — Arrow P. Land (@arrowland) December 25, 2025

What an absolute fucking weirdo https://t.co/MNU87Uu4Ar — Crash (@crash_bnb) December 26, 2025

lol@sen_chrisgarten is just the most ridiculous fucking moron in christendom, but WE'RE the fucking 'snowflakes' after this dumb cunt whined about a 'war on christmas' til he was red in the face...



you cannot make this shit up.



grow the fuck up, you demented fucking asshole🧐 https://t.co/qqI0cXLaUW — mick scrivener (@realscrivinTO) December 26, 2025

You are proof that MAGA is a mental illness. https://t.co/u9WiZNCyjI — brigitte jay (@jaybrigitte) December 25, 2025

It's unclear what his point was in posting the violent AI images, unless he just wanted everyone to know that he's a raging asshole. Got the message, Chris! Well done.