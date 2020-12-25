Politics
Crookie Award: Ted Yoho's 'F*cking Bitch' Slam On AOC

As we hear Republicans falling on their fainting couches everywhere over Jen O'Malley Dillon's "f*ckers" remark, we remember Ted Yoho spewing forth on AOC before issuing a non-apology apology.
By Karoli Kuns
22 weeks ago by Ed Scarce
After calling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a "fucking bitch" within earshot of a reporter, Rep. Ted Yoho took to the House floor to deliver one of the most mealy-mouthed non-apologies ever for words he denied using.

"I stand before you to address the strife I injected into the already contentious Congress," a rushed, seemingly uncomfortable Yoho began, speaking Wednesday to a nearly empty House chamber. "I rise today to apologize for the abrupt manner of the conversation I had with my colleague from New York."

"It is true that we disagree on policies and visions for America but that does not mean we should be disrespectful," he continued in what was truly a decent start to what should have been an extremely straightforward mea culpa. But instead, Yoho then spent the next few minutes offering excuses, indulging in some self-pity, and thumping his own chest in a caricatured display of martyrdom.

AOC wasn't having it, instead making sure his remarks were in the Congressional record along with her outrage at his behavior. By being an unmitigated a-hole and unrepentant misogynist, Yoho gave AOC one of her finest moments.

22 weeks ago by Frances Langum
For his disgusting behavior on and off the House floor, we award Ted Yoho a Crookie Award.

