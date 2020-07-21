2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site, or if you'd like to make a larger donation, we'd welcome it gladly!
Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) Calls AOC A 'F*cking B*tch!'

'I never spoke to Rep. Yoho before he decided to accost me on the steps of the nation’s Capitol yesterday," said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
By Ed Scarce
Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) Calls AOC A 'F*cking B*tch!'
Because who needs a picture of Ted Yoho? Image from: Via 'The View'

Just more evidence - if any more were needed at this point - that Republicans are losing their freakin' minds. For his part, Yoho has already announced he won't seek re-election and probably feels free, or freer, to act like an asshole in public.

Source: The Hill

Tensions flared on Capitol Hill this week when a Republican lawmaker challenged Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on issues of crime and policing in an unusual — and decidedly personal — confrontation on the Capitol steps.

Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) was coming down the steps on the east side of the Capitol on Monday, having just voted, when he approached Ocasio-Cortez, who was ascending into the building to cast a vote of her own.

In a brief but heated exchange, which was overheard by a reporter, Yoho told Ocasio-Cortez she was "disgusting" for recently suggesting that poverty and unemployment are driving a spike in crime in New York City during the coronavirus pandemic.

"You are out of your freaking mind," Yoho told her.

Ocasio-Cortez shot back, telling Yoho he was being "rude."

The two then parted ways. Ocasio-Cortez headed into the building, while Yoho, joined by Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas), began descending toward the House office buildings. A few steps down, Yoho offered a parting thought to no one in particular.

"Fucking bitch," he said.

Ocasio-Cortez, a liberal firebrand and social media sensation, is no stranger to attacks from the right. But shortly after the exchange, she said it was the first time since she arrived in Congress that another lawmaker has challenged her so aggressively.

"That kind of confrontation hasn't ever happened to me — ever," she said. "I've never had that kind of abrupt, disgusting kind of disrespect levied at me."

Approached a few hours later, Yoho declined to discuss any aspect of the exchange. "No comment," he said.

For her part, AOC seemed to take the small man bullying for what it was, even joking that "But hey, “b*tches” get stuff done." She's right about that.

And another one of these clowns just stood there and didn't say a freakin' word. So she called him out too.

Have you subscribed yet?

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site. For $1 for the first month and $4.99 after that, we'll pull all the ads off (except those from 3rd party apps) so you can enjoy the site without all the annoying popups and autoplay ads.

If you've already subscribed, consider a one-time or donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

The Moment

The Moment

This is the moment Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez discovered she had beaten Rep. Joe Crowley in New York’s 14th congressional district.
Jun 27, 2018
By Ed Scarce

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us