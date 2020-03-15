Former Ms. Nevada Slams AOC, Brags About Eating At A Crowded Red Robin Restaurant

You might remember Katie Williams as yet another Trump-loving grifter who seeks attention through proud displays of their ignorance, in hopes they'll be able to turn the momentary fame into some monetary compensation or career opportunity. About six months ago Williams claimed she was stripped of her Ms. Nevada crown because of her support for Trump. (In actual fact, they told her repeatedly to knock off the political posts on her Ms. Nevada Facebook page, and when she didn't...well, you know).

Yesterday she posted this stupid tweet below, and got the attention she so desperately craves. Interestingly, in a strange political agreement for once, Ted Cruz and his wife Heidi, tweeted their support for Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez's tweet.

What's especially galling in all this is that Williams is running for the school board of one of the largest school districts in the country, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Would you want someone like this making decisions that affect your children? No, me either.

Source: Larry Brown Sports

A woman named Katie Williams went viral on Twitter Saturday night over her defiant tweet and both flippant and ignorant attitude towards the coronavirus pandemic. Williams, who says on Twitter that she is Ms. Nevada State 2019, responded to a tweet from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recommending people not go out to help contain the coronavirus pandemic. Williams proudly responded that she “went to a crowded Red Robin” and “it was delicious.”

To everyone in NYC but ESPECIALLY healthy people & people under 40 (bc from what I’m observing that’s who needs to hear this again):



PLEASE stop crowding bars, restaurants, and public spaces right now. Eat your meals at home.



If you are healthy, you could be spreading COVID. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 14, 2020

I just went to a crowded Red Robin and I'm 30.



It was delicious, and I took my sweet time eating my meal. Because this is America. And I'll do what I want. — Katie Williams (@realkatiejow) March 14, 2020

And seems to have no idea how viruses spread.

How can you spread a virus, if you're healthy and aren't carrying it?#COVIDー19 — Katie Williams (@realkatiejow) March 15, 2020

She must have missed the part about people carrying the virus despite being asymptomatic. Not everyone’s health is terribly affected by the virus, and those infected don’t necessarily show symptoms right away (incubation period is believed to be possibly 14 days). She also does not seem to understand that the socially responsible move is to practice distancing to avoid spreading the virus to those who are most at risk, such as older people and those with preexisting health issues. Williams and others like her may not want their lives to be dictated to them, which could ultimately lead the government to issue mandated shutdowns. Notably, Williams claimed last year that her beauty queen title was taken away from her due to her political views. She is running for a spot on the Board of Trustees in the Clark County School District in Nevada.

Williams' tweet got ratioed out of existence almost, with 28k comments, mostly calling her out for gross irresponsibility.

Sen. Ted Cruz though commended AOC's tweet.

Good advice — not just for NYC, but everywhere.



If you can stay home, stay home.



And wash your hands. https://t.co/WOcTclI7Ki — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 14, 2020

And the US Surgeon General commended both of them.