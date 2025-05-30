White House In Meltdown As Court Says 'Nope' To Trump's Tariff Temper Tantrum

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reacted to the ruling by the U.S. Court of International Trade that determined that TACO's tariff orders are "unlawful." She's unhappy, even though one of the three judges is a Trump appointee, but she skipped over that part.

"The courts should have no role here," she said of the United States Court of International Trade. "There is a troubling and dangerous trend of unelected judges inserting themselves into the presidential decision-making process."

"America cannot function if President Trump, or any other president for that matter, has their sensitive diplomatic or trade negotiations railroaded by activist judges," she continued. "President Trump is in the process of rebalancing America's trading agreements with the entire world, bringing tens of billions of dollars in tariff revenues to our country, and finally ending the United States of America from being ripped off."

"These judges are threatening to undermine the credibility of the United States on the world stage," she said. "The administration has already filed an emergency motion for a stay pending appeal and an immediate administrative stay to strike down this egregious decision."

"But ultimately, the Supreme Court must put an end to this for the sake of our Constitution and our country," she added.

Trump should go to Congress and ask them to give him the authority to continue with these tariff tantrums. That's how it's supposed to work.

Leavitt looked thoroughly exhausted. Lying is hard work, after all! The paid liar looked like she would start yeeting stuff from the podium. She just called one of Trump's appointees an 'activist judge.' They aren't eating the cats and dogs -- they're eating their own.