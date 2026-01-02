Trump Reports On His 'Perfect Health' In A Post That Raises More Questions

Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Friday morning to report that he is in "PERFECT HEALTH," but his post is dubious at best. In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump, 79, the oldest person to assume the presidency, denied falling asleep while attending public meetings. We've all seen the clips of Trump dozing off, though,

“Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink," he insisted. A lot of what Trump claimed in the interview raises more questions than it answers. And Trump claims that he took another cognitive test.

"The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in “PERFECT HEALTH,” and that I “ACED” (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take," he wrote.

"P.S., I strongly believe that anyone running for President, or Vice President, should be mandatorily forced to take a strong, meaningful, and proven Cognitive Examination," he added. "Our great Country cannot be run by “STUPID” or INCOMPETENT PEOPLE! President DJT"

In December, Trump bragged about taking his third cognitive test, and now he's saying he took another one, which he claims is his third. So, is this his third or fourth dementia test? The math ain't mathin.'

The Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) was developed to detect cognitive issues, so why is he taking so many tests? Last October, Trump again bragged about passing the MoCA.

"Those are really hard, they're really aptitude tests, I guess, in a certain way," he said. "But they're cognitive tests," Trump said. "The first couple of questions are easy. A tiger, an elephant, a giraffe, you know. When you get up to about five or six, and then when you get up to 10 and 20 and 25, they couldn't come close to answering any of those questions."

But I agree that the country can't be run by stupid or incompetent people, but here we are.

Forgetting that he already announced this exact claim last month… pic.twitter.com/5a7mC0XKeL — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) January 2, 2026