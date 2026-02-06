Trump's Narcissism: Demands Penn Station And Dulles Airport Be Named After Him

Donald will not be happy until we are renamed the United States of Trump
By John AmatoFebruary 6, 2026

As Trump's poll numbers sink into oblivion, his narcissism unfortunately continues to grow to the point that he's trying to force New York City and other cities to rename iconic travel landmarks after himself, or he will withhold federal funds.

Multiple media outlets are reporting Trump told Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in December that he would unfreeze $16 billion in infrastructure monies for New York if he would agree to rename New York's Penn Station and Washington's Dulles airport after himself.

At least Sen. Schumer declined this harebrained proposal.

The odious White House budget director Russell Vought stopped the funding using the specious DEI nonsense and the White House is being sued by New York and New Jersey to release the funds that have already been appropriated.

The Madness of King Trump continues unabated.

Discussion

