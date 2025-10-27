'FAKE!': Demented Don Demands Ban On Ads Showing His Bad Poll Numbers

What an incredibly flawed human being.
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardOctober 27, 2025

After arriving in Japan to meet with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Donald Trump took to Truth Social to unleash a crazy-time post, insisting that his poll numbers are good, and the economy is "strong." He also claimed that energy prices are rapidly falling, that he won "THREE elections," and that trillions of investment dollars are "pouring into our country."

"After winning THREE Elections, BY A LOT, I am now getting the best Polling Numbers that I have ever received," he falsely claimed. "People see how strong the Economy is, the Trillions of Dollars of Investment pouring into our Country, the Record Setting Strong Border (After years of millions of criminals pouring through it, totally unvetted and unchecked!), ending 8 wars in eight months, no men playing in women’s sports, no transgender for everyone, rapidly falling Energy prices, and much more!"

"Despite all of this, the Radical Left Losers are taking fake ads, not showing REAL Polls, but rather saying that I’m Polling at low levels," he added. "These are the people that I’ve been beating for years, and am continuing to do so, but by even bigger margins. These ads should not be allowed to run because they are FAKE!"

Trump's poll numbers are not good. CNN’s data guru Harry Enten broke the numbers down last week.

“Donald Trump is doing absolutely awful in the minds of the American people,” Enten said. “We’re talking about new lows. He’s set new lows for himself.”

“Trump is at his lowest point ever in either of his terms,” he said. “[Trump’s] not just beating himself with record lows. This is the lowest for any president ever at this point in either a presidency or for a second term.”

The economy is in the shitter. Consumer confidence is weakening. SNAP is being halted for November, affecting 40 million Americans, and healthcare costs in the ACA marketplace are expected to double because the Art of the Deal guy can't get his act together. Has anyone tried to buy beef lately? And I don't even know what 'transgender for everyone' is. But at least President Twinkle Toes will have a new ballroom.

