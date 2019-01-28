Tired Of Winning: Trump's Poll Numbers Post-Cave Are Terrible

Hey you guys! Only 19 days until the gubmint runs out of Ameros and Prznint Stupid shuts it down again!!! Woot-woot!!1!

So let’s see what America thinks since our recent experiment in hostage taking! (Emphasis mine)

NBC News:

“After the longest partial government shutdown in U.S. history, six-in-10 Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction, and nearly 70 percent of them have negative opinions on the state of the nation today, according to the latest national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.”

ABC News:

“Six in 10 Americans in an ABC News/Washington Post poll say the new Democratic majority in the House should make use of its authority to obtain and publicly release Donald Trump’s tax returns, while about as many support other Democratic-led investigations of the president.

“Beyond the tax issue, 57 to 61 percent back House investigations into three topics tested in the national survey: possible collusion between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia, Trump’s relationship and communications with Russian President Vladimir Putin and possible financial ties between Trump and foreign governments.”

Good Job, Stupid!

