Trump's Campaign Manager Confronted With Actual Poll Numbers On Fox

Wow, Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale is really bad at spinning. He should take Kellyanne lessons.
He was on Fox News (natch) Tuesday morning to brag about how great Trump is doing poll-wise when Bill Hemmer pulled out actual poll numbers showing Trump UNDERWATER with suburban women by TWENTY-FOUR points.
"Blah blah blah approval isn't ballots" sputtered the person who is running the Trump campaign.
Is Parscale still giving paid speeches in Romania? Because maybe the Romanians would be more gullible than Bill Hemmer?
Last June Parscale was trying to convince us to ignore all polling everywhere.
Don't worry Brad, we will. We will.
Fun Fact: Team Trump tweeted Parscale's lovefest with Lou Dobbs Monday night four times. Bill Hemmer's interview above? As of this writing, zero.