Trump's Former Campaign Manager Taken Into Custody After Threatening Suicide

Heavily armed and barricaded in his expensive home, Parscale gave himself up voluntarily, and will now undergo a psychiatric assessment. Parscale is believed to be heavily involved in Trump's massive money laundering schemes, and this incident occurred just hours after the New York Times' bombshell about Trump's taxes. On July 15, Parscale was replaced as Trump's 2020 campaign manager by Bill Stepien.

Source: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

President Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale was taken from his Fort Lauderdale home by police Sunday afternoon after his wife reported that he was armed and threatening suicide. The police, called by his wife, went to the house in the Seven Isles community, an affluent area in which houses have access to the water. They made contact, “developed a rapport” and negotiated his exit from the house, the police said in a statement. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center under the Baker Act, which provides for temporary involuntary commitment. Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Karen Dietrich said the encounter at the house was brief. “We went out and it was very short. We went and got him help.” Dietrich said he didn’t threaten police and he went willingly under Florida’s Baker Act, which allows police to detain a person who is potentially a threat to himself or others.

The writing is clearly on the wall for Parscale and he knows it. If Trump has to give anyone up to save himself it'll be Brad Parscale.

Brad Parscale is under investigation for laundering $170 million for the Trump campaign. Tonight he is under suicide watch. @forbes https://t.co/6OzRbNmfSz — Waverly Hudson (@WaverlyHudson) September 28, 2020

UPDATE: Ten guns and he appears to have beaten his wife.