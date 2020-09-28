Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Trump's Former Campaign Manager Taken Into Custody After Threatening Suicide

Brad Parscale was taken by police from his home on Sunday afternoon.
By Ed Scarce

Heavily armed and barricaded in his expensive home, Parscale gave himself up voluntarily, and will now undergo a psychiatric assessment. Parscale is believed to be heavily involved in Trump's massive money laundering schemes, and this incident occurred just hours after the New York Times' bombshell about Trump's taxes. On July 15, Parscale was replaced as Trump's 2020 campaign manager by Bill Stepien.

Source: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

President Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale was taken from his Fort Lauderdale home by police Sunday afternoon after his wife reported that he was armed and threatening suicide.

The police, called by his wife, went to the house in the Seven Isles community, an affluent area in which houses have access to the water. They made contact, “developed a rapport” and negotiated his exit from the house, the police said in a statement. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center under the Baker Act, which provides for temporary involuntary commitment.

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Karen Dietrich said the encounter at the house was brief.

“We went out and it was very short. We went and got him help.”

Dietrich said he didn’t threaten police and he went willingly under Florida’s Baker Act, which allows police to detain a person who is potentially a threat to himself or others.

The writing is clearly on the wall for Parscale and he knows it. If Trump has to give anyone up to save himself it'll be Brad Parscale.

UPDATE: Ten guns and he appears to have beaten his wife.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.