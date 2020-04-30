Politics
Trump Flips Out On His Campaign Manager After Polls Show Biden Leading

Donald Trump can't handle the reality of polls that show him losing to Joe Biden in a BIGLY way, so he screamed at Brad Parscale instead.
By Red Painter
Donald Trump has a hard time accepting reality. He lies about a global pandemic. He can't accept small crowd sizes. And now he can't accept the reality around polls for the November election.

CNN is reporting that Trump was "shouting at his campaign manager Brad Parscale" over the phone and blamed Parscale for the avalanche of "damaging poll numbers, even at one point threatening to sue Parscale"

I have no idea what he could sue Parscale for, but that doesn't mean Trump wouldn't threaten lawsuits. We all know how much he likes to threaten lawsuits. He feels powerful and like he is the master of his own ship.

Over the last week, Trump has seen numerous polls showing him losing to Joe Biden - even in typically safe states. Add to that the disastrous daily MAGA Rallies that masquerade as Coronavirus Press Briefings, and Trump is in a tough spot. Oh, and don't forget #Lysolgate. The White House, RNC Chair and other advisors have begged Trump to "scale back" the daily press briefings, but that hasn't really materialized. He still held a MAGA rally on Monday and aired his grievances during meetings at the White House on Tuesday and Wednesday. He just needs to get his daily fix.

Donald Trump thinks there is another reason to blame for his tanking poll numbers: His inability to travel. Sure, that's it.

But do not worry, friends. The love is back and everything is smooth sailing (for now). Parscale reportedly was back in Trump's good graces by Friday night after a good phone call and they even had a face-to-face visit at the White House on Wednesday. Without masks.

