Trump Wants Research Into Injecting Disinfectant Into Our Veins

Donald Trump is the dumbest person to ever hold political office in the history of the United States. He is uneducated, unwilling to learn, egotistical, arrogant, conceited, haughty and vain. He surrounds himself with sycophants whose only job is to say "Yes, Mr. President" at all times. When he is forced to talk to a professional like Dr. Fauci, he tries his best to break them with flattery and manipulation until they eventually support his crazy positions in public.

On Thursday night, Trump held his daily "MAGA Rally/Conference". At the beginning, he brought out DHS official William Bryan, who said that during controlled tests, they found that high humidity (over 80%) and high heat had an effect on the virus. But he was clear that this study is in its early stages.

Trump didn't hear that part. He just wanted to show the world that HE FOUND THE SOLUTION and the solution is SUN AND HEAT AND DISINFECTANT.

So, of course, he asks:

"A question that probably some of you are thinking of if you're totally into that world, which I find to be very interesting. So supposing we hit the body with a tremendous -- whether it's ultraviolet or very powerful light. And I think you said that hasn't been checked, but you're going test it. Supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way. And I think you said you're going test that too. Sounds interesting. And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number in the lungs. It would be interesting to check that. You're going have to use medical doctors with that, but it sounds interesting to me. And so we'll see."

Yes, you heard that right. Donald Trump suggested that injecting disinfectant inside people could be a treatment for the coronavirus.

Twitter exploded:

Wow Trump just suggested getting rid of coronavirus by bringing "light inside the body" ... "either through the skin or in some other way" or using disinfectant: "is there a way you can do something like that by injection or some other way." — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) April 23, 2020

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND: Donald J. Trump's Traveling Medicine Show



If an unproven and potentially dangerous pharmaceutical cocktail doesn't cure what ails you, try our sunlight injections or a shot of disinfectant!



pic.twitter.com/Jo1AcmFqmN — 😷 David Gura 🏡 (@davidgura) April 23, 2020

Did Trump just suggest disinfectant injections as a possible treatment for Coronavirus? — 😷Please Stay Home😷 (@Bill_Maxwell_) April 23, 2020

This made me snort laugh:

So now trump will be giving away tanning beds? And bleach injection kits. Do we need to give the irs our direct deposit info? — Jay Hart (@JayHart909) April 23, 2020

Trump just said DISINFECTANT kills viruses so...

“Is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning?”



The president is asking if we can inject people with DISINFECTANT!🤦🏻‍♂️



Nobody tell him bleach kills viruses too. 😂#PendejoPresident — Chicano Marine 🇲🇽🇺🇸🧩 (@kingsrush) April 23, 2020

Trump wonders if we can’t do something like put hand sanitizer inside people to kill the virus in “about a minute.” “Like injection on the inside.”



“It sounds pretty interesting to me,” says the guy who doesn’t read. Or believe in science — Lauren Wolfe (@Wolfe321) April 23, 2020

Fresh off of touting the failed hydroxychloroquine treatment, Trump is now promoting injecting coronavirus patients with disinfectant to kill the virus.



Can't see this backfiring at all. pic.twitter.com/Uq08VsFd5Q — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 23, 2020

trump just suggested injecting isopropyl alcohol into people with coronavirus, so that’s enough science for the day — Danielle Misiak (@DanielleMisiak) April 23, 2020

Oh no. After showing a study that claims solar light and high temperature kills coronavirus, Trump is advocating shining light on (& inside?) the body to treat COVID-19 & injecting disinfectant into people...



Trump didn't learn his lesson after pushing hydroxychloroquine... — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) April 23, 2020

(Not a) Dr. Donald Trump strikes again. How many people will die because of this?

Here's a real doctor: