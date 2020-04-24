Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Lysol Had To Put Out A Statement Warning People Not To Inject Disinfectant As COVID Treatment

At Thursday's MAGA Rally/Briefing, Donald Trump suggested that injecting disinfectant could be an effective treatment for COVID.
By Red Painter
Lysol Had To Put Out A Statement Warning People Not To Inject Disinfectant As COVID Treatment
Image from: Jamie Holly

On Thursday night, Donald Trump suggested that injecting disinfectant into the human body may be an effective treatment for COVID. It is not. Sure, it will kill the coronavirus in your body, but it will also kill you. Sort of defeats the purpose, right?

Not only were doctors aghast, but Lysol issued a statement as well.

Lysol maker, Reckitt Benckiser Plc, put out a statement saying that “under no circumstance” should its disinfectant products be injected into the human body. The further said: “As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines."

Trump's newest White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, put out a very Orwellian statement, reminiscent of something you'd have read in the dystopian fiction book, 1984, accusing "the media of taking his words out of context." She added: “President Trump has repeatedly said that Americans should consult with medical doctors regarding coronavirus treatment, a point that he emphasized again during yesterday’s briefing."

NARRATOR: That is a lie.

Twitter was still on a rampage about this snake oil medicine recommendation on Friday morning:

People, do not drink Lysol. Do not inject your body with disinfectant. Wait, why am I warning YOU GUYS? You are reading Crooks and Liars. You are clearly smart enough to not do this.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.