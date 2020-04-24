Lysol Had To Put Out A Statement Warning People Not To Inject Disinfectant As COVID Treatment

On Thursday night, Donald Trump suggested that injecting disinfectant into the human body may be an effective treatment for COVID. It is not. Sure, it will kill the coronavirus in your body, but it will also kill you. Sort of defeats the purpose, right?

Not only were doctors aghast, but Lysol issued a statement as well.

Lysol maker, Reckitt Benckiser Plc, put out a statement saying that “under no circumstance” should its disinfectant products be injected into the human body. The further said: “As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines."

Trump's newest White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, put out a very Orwellian statement, reminiscent of something you'd have read in the dystopian fiction book, 1984, accusing "the media of taking his words out of context." She added: “President Trump has repeatedly said that Americans should consult with medical doctors regarding coronavirus treatment, a point that he emphasized again during yesterday’s briefing."

NARRATOR: That is a lie.

Twitter was still on a rampage about this snake oil medicine recommendation on Friday morning:

On this day in history, April 24th, 2020, the disinfectant company Lysol had to launch a major campaign to dissuade people from injecting their product after the President of the United States once again proved to be an absolute fucking moron. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) April 24, 2020

Imagine being Lysol PR chief at, oh, 6:45 p.m. yesterday... https://t.co/UCjEsAiwFK — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) April 24, 2020

Okay so maybe Trump said people should inject themselves with Lysol and bleach and other household chemicals but it’s not like he said he enjoyed Grey Poupon or wore a tan suit so everyone needs to seriously calm down. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 24, 2020

The ol’ Lysol walk back https://t.co/QhnEJfJ176 — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) April 24, 2020

The President suggested injecting Lysol into the human body to treat #COVID19.



Something is very wrong with this guy.



No really.



We should be very concerned.



Intervention? pic.twitter.com/hOyy8S0wSi — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) April 24, 2020

The makers of Lysol had to issue a warning to the general public NOT to inject disinfectant into their bodies because our idiot President suggested it. Rudy Giuliani mocks contact tracing by asking why we don't also do it for cancer, &heart disease. They’re trying to kill us. — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) April 24, 2020

For those just tuning in: We've reached that point in Trump "presidency" where Lysol had to put out a statement warning people to not inject themselves with Lysol despite Trump's recommendation + #DontDrinkBleach is trending as an actual warning for what Trump may recommend next — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 24, 2020

People, do not drink Lysol. Do not inject your body with disinfectant. Wait, why am I warning YOU GUYS? You are reading Crooks and Liars. You are clearly smart enough to not do this.