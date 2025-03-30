Another GOP Rep Gets The Business From Her Constituents

Whether it was defending Trump, Elon Musk, or Vladimir Putin, everything that seemed to come out of Victoria Spartz's mouth just seemed to piss people off at her town hall on Friday night.

Source: Politico

WESTFIELD, Indiana — A week after the now-infamous group chat among top Trump administration officials turned Washington upside down, it’s clear Signalgate has captured the attention of middle America, too.

At a boisterous town hall here Friday night, third-term Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) admitted to angry constituents that Signalgate is “actually very bad.”

In Hamilton County — home of the wealthy and well-educated Republican suburbs of Indianapolis, which Trump won by 6 percentage points — the anger gripping both the Democratic base and independents across the country was on full display.

And much of it was fueled by the texting scandal.

“I promise I’ll behave,” said Spartz, the mercurial Capitol Hill character who rejected National Republican Congressional Committee guidance against holding in-person town halls, to the crowd.

Throughout the evening, her constituents gave her the business, chanting “do your job,” and yelling at her throughout. Spartz held her ground and yelled right back.