Read time: 1 minute
At Town Hall, Constituents Bash GOP Rep Over Trump's Racism

Whoa, Representative Chris Stewart said the wrong thing at his town hall. People are truly mad about being afraid of mass shooters, go figure.
By David
Apparently, Chris Stewart forbade cameras from his town hall. Good call on his part because it sure went south. -- eds.

Tensions reportedly boiled over at Republican Rep. Chris Stewart’s town hall event on guns in Utah on Wednesday.The Salt Lake Tribune reported that the event “turned wild” as soon as the first question about gun safety was asked in the wake of two mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

Soon, the event devolved into a shouting match about President Donald Trump’s possible role in inciting the shootings, Second Amendment rights, and gun control. The congressman restored order temporarily by threatening to walk out unless the 80-person audience at the North Salt Lake City Hall was more civil.

But the yelling, and sometimes crying, often reemerged. Even after the meeting, several audience members continued arguing loudly with each other, while others offered hugs to comfort those who were upset.

“Then why did you vote no to condemn racism?” constituent Jamie Carter asked, referring to Stewart’s vote against condemning President Donald Trump’s remarks about four minority congresswomen.00:2300:44“By your question, you’re implying I’m a racist,” Stewart replied.

“She did not!” people in the audience shouted back.

“Could we all agree that racism is wrong and should be condemned?” Stewart asked, trying to calm the crowd.
“Could we all agree that violence regardless of the reason should always be condemned?”

Someone in the audience noted that Trump seems to incite racism.

“The president of the United States, as far as I know, hasn’t shot anyone,” Stewart argued.

“Charles Manson never shot anyone either,” a man yelled at Stewart.

Read the entire report here.


