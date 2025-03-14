Angry, Righteous Constituents Erupt At GOP Rep's Town Hall

North Carolina Republican Rep. Chuck Edwards faced angry constituents at a packed town hall on Thursday night, with hundreds more waiting outside. A veteran was escorted out of the building after shouting in protest over Edwards’ announcement that he "proudly voted' for the House budget resolution. "You're supposed to represent all of us. I'm a veteran, and you don't give a fuck about me!" the man shouted.

The attendees cheered for the man. Edwards got the opposite reaction. We're at a time where Republicans are shitting all over veterans with their funding that bill hurts those who served this country, and families across the country while propping up the billionaire class.

“And you wonder why folks don’t want to do these town halls,” Edwards said. One man asked, “Are you afraid of Trump?” while another told him, “Stop selling yourself.”

Edwards dared to claim that Trump supports Ukraine, and his comment was mercilessly booed.

"I happen to believe very much that President Trump supports our Constitution," Edwards said, garnering more booing.

Well done, Asheville.