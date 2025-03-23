Oh Look, GOP Rep's Angry Town Hall Was Full Of Republicans

The PBS Newshour did a deep dive with the people who attended Nebraska Rep. Mike Flood's town hall this week, and sorry Fox "news," but it wasn't full of outside agitators or Democratic plants.

That's been the standard talking point from the right who have been doing their best to dismiss the real fear and anger voters of all political stripes have been feeling ever since Musk and his DOGE crew have been taking a wrecking ball to the United States government and threatening our social safety nets and Social Security.

As we discussed here, Flood's town hall did not go well, as he told the attendees that he fully supported that Musk was doing, annexing Canada, abandoning Ukraine, privatizing the Post Office and the rest of the carnage we've been witnessing this last month or two.

As PBS reported, Flood stood outside of the town hall and met each of the people entering the building one by one, and told them he welcomed their questions, so he knew full well the people who attended were actually from his district, which went 3-1 for Trump.

Reporter Lisa Desjardins caught up to Flood once the town hall was over, and Flood lamely tried to blame the anger on the media:

Lisa Desjardins: We spoke with Flood. Why do you think people are so angry? Rep. Mike Flood: Well, because we have competing 24-hour news programs that are… Lisa Desjardins: But that almost makes it seem like they don't really have those opinions on their own. You know what I mean? I think they really — I think they're really angry. I don't think they're getting us from anywhere else. Rep. Mike Flood: It doesn't matter, Democrats or Republicans, people don't like change. People don't like change. Lisa Desjardins: Neither Flood nor those listening seemed changed by the town hall. He says he's planning his next ones now.

That's more than most of them are doing. I suspect it will go about as well as the last one if he does hold another town hall.