GOP Rep Says All The Wrong Things At Town Hall: 'I Support Elon Musk'

You have to wonder how long these GOP congressmen are going to humiliate themselves even in their deep red districts, through their full-throated support for the Trump agenda. Whether it be Elon Musk, annexing Canada, or abandoning Ukraine, everything they say just draws louder boos and more jeers.

Source: Daily Beast

A Nebraska congressman who apparently thought it would be safe to venture into his deep-red district for a town hall was met with angry booing and jeers over his support for Elon Musk’s DOGE.

Rep. Mike Flood (R-NE) also faced outrage Tuesday over President Donald Trump’s lack of support for Ukraine, along with fears the government will gut and privatize the U.S. Postal Service, the Associated Press reported.

About 200 people attended the town hall, which was held in a high school auditorium in Columbus, Nebraska. The county voted nearly 3-to-1 for Trump, according to the AP.

“What makes you think that [Musk] has no conflict of interest?” one member of the audience demanded, to cheers. “Do you think he would cut [those interests] before he would cut our Medicare or our Social Security or our jobs?”

“I support Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency,” Flood said, leading to at least 10 seconds of sustained booing and thumbs-down from the audience.