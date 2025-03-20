Tesla REMOVED From Vancouver International Auto Show

Poor Elon can't catch a break. Tesla stock is down, people are holding protests at his dealerships and even Donald Trump volunteering as a car salesman from the White House isn't helping auto sales.

Vancouver Is Awesome (real name) is reporting awesome news....that Tesla and the Swasticar have been removed from the Vancouver International Auto Show.

The hits keep coming. Womp Womp.

The decision to remove them from the show was announced Tuesday afternoon, just days before the show takes place.

In a statement, they explained that Tesla were given "multiple chances to voluntarily withdraw from the show." but didn't want to. So, they decided to uninvite them due to their "primary concern is the safety of attendees, exhibitors, and staff. This decision will ensure all attendees can be solely focused on enjoying the many positive elements of the event."

There have been nationwide protests all over America AND Canada at Tesla dealerships with are being called "Tesla Takedown" protests. In addition to protests, Canadian electrical company BC Hydro announced just day ago that it was removing Tesla from its electric vehicle rebate program.

Elon did not like this change at all, posting on Twitter the word "Crazy" in response to a video of Premier David Eby speaking to the rebate ban.

The Tesla-free Vancouver International Auto Show runs Wednesday, March 19 to Sunday, March 23. For more info on the non-Nazi affiliated cars, here is a link to their site!

Richest man in the world, still the biggest loser.