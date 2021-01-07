Incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Calls For Trump To Be Removed From Office

Sen. Chuck Schumer, who on January 20 will become the Senate Majority Leader, sent out a statement saying Trump should be removed from office and the fastest way would be using the 25th Amendment.
Yes. Senator Schumer is calling on Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment.
If Trump's cabinet refuses, then he calls for Congress to begin impeachment proceedings.
Republicans and Democrats alike are outraged that Trump incited a violent riot inside the Capitol Building complex.
It's been reported that it was Vice President Mike Pence who called in the National Guard, and not Donald Trump.
Trump's social media director Dan Scarvino's Twitter feed announced that Trump "supports a peaceful transfer of power on January 20" but like a seditious fool -- in the same tweet -- Trump claimed he won the election and has evidence to prove it:
Twitter should suspend Scarvino's feed as well, since he's tweeting what Trump wasn't allowed to.