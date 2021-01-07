Incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Calls For Trump To Be Removed From Office

Sen. Chuck Schumer, who on January 20 will become the Senate Majority Leader, sent out a statement saying Trump should be removed from office and the fastest way would be using the 25th Amendment.

What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by President Trump.



This president must not hold office one day longer. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 7, 2021

The quickest and most effective way—it can be done today—to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment.



If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress must reconvene to impeach President Trump. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 7, 2021

Yes. Senator Schumer is calling on Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment.

If Trump's cabinet refuses, then he calls for Congress to begin impeachment proceedings.

Republicans and Democrats alike are outraged that Trump incited a violent riot inside the Capitol Building complex.

It's been reported that it was Vice President Mike Pence who called in the National Guard, and not Donald Trump.

Trump's social media director Dan Scarvino's Twitter feed announced that Trump "supports a peaceful transfer of power on January 20" but like a seditious fool -- in the same tweet -- Trump claimed he won the election and has evidence to prove it:

Statement by President Donald J. Trump on the Electoral Certification:



“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our... — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) January 7, 2021

...fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!” — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) January 7, 2021

Twitter should suspend Scarvino's feed as well, since he's tweeting what Trump wasn't allowed to.