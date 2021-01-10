Politics
Chris Christie Endorses Impeachment: 'If Inciting To Insurrection Isn’t, Then I Don’t Really Know What Is'

Trump's former pal sided with Democrats on the so-called president's culpability in Wednesday's insurrection at the Capitol.
By John Amato
By John Amato
Former Gov. Chris Christie told ABC This Week that Trump's words and actions inciting the riots and violence at the Capitol is an impeachable offense.

Trump's former confidante, who served on the presidential transition team, admitted that he'd be hard-pressed to oppose a push for impeachment from the Democratic party.

"What we had was an incitement to riot at the United States Capitol. We had people killed, and to me there's not a whole lot of questions here, " Christie said.

Host Stephanopoulos jumped in and asked if he thought it was an impeachable offense.

Christie said, “Oh sure, yeah."

Stephanopoulos asked if Christie would vote to impeach.

He answered, "If I think it’s an impeachable offense, that’s exactly what I would do, but I'm not in there -- If inciting to insurrection isn’t, then I don’t really know what it is.”

Most Republicans play the both-sides game to deflect and soften the blow to their own party, so Christie chose to blame Democrats for the first impeachment of Trump, even though it was legal and justified and had nothing to do with what happened on January 6th.

Still, Christie comes out as another Trump-supporting Republican, agreeing with many from his party, as well as an overwhelming majority of Democrats that Trump needs to be removed from office.

