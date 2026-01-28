Greg Kelly Claims Alex Pretti's Cell Phone Looked Like A Gun

To say Newsmax host Greg Kelly is a blight on reality is an understatement.

Kelly's latest defense of ICE murdering Alex Pretti was so ridiculous, so fucking brain-dead that if Newsmax producers had a conscience, they would suspend him immediately.

Kelly creates his own version of Saturday's tragic events by claiming a black iPhone or cell phone looks exactly like a gun, and if Pretti pointed it at the ICE agents as if he was going to shoot them, then the ICE agents had cause to shoot him.

KELLY: In a weird way, that phone, I think, could be mistaken for a gun. Now he has a gun, a rather bizarre gun, in his holster. I want to show you something else. Put that picture down. Just real quick, right? Put it away, if you don't mind, and take me full. I want to show you something. (Kelly mimics quickly unholstering a gun and pointing straight forward. He does it three times, exaggerating it a little bit more each time.) Does that look like a gun? I think it does a little bit. It's a phone. (He holds it up for the camera) It's black, like most phones. That's crazy stuff.

The only crazy stuff was Kelly trying to claim when Alex Pretti was clearly filming ICE agents with a cell phone, they thought it was a gun.

If that was actually the case then ICE agents would have shot Pretti immediately if they thought his phone was a gun and they would not have attacked a nearby woman, then throw him to the ground, start beating and kicking him, apparently disarm him of the weapon while he was face down on the ground, and then shoot him multiple times.

MAGA cultists routinely create their own reality. One in which only cult members live in.