Todd Blanche To Critics: We Aren't Gaslighting, You Are!

Deputy AG Todd Blanche gave a master class in gaslighting the public and the media to Meet The Press host Kirsten Welker by lying, changing the topic and focusing on a description rather than the unconscionable execution of Alex Pretti by DHS officers.

Blanche started out by blaming Minnesota police officers for not helping ICE with their violent actions toward citizens, but then it got heated when Welker asked if Blanche saw Pretti brandishing a gun.

Blanche continued claiming we only saw ten seconds of video and there was a lot of footage we haven't seen yet and wants the investigation to continue, but that's a lie.

We saw lengthy views on multiple videos minutes long of the entire incident. He was DISARMED before they shot him.

By the way, why isn't Blanche pushing forward with an investigation into the shooting of Renee Good? Blanche claimed we saw video of the shooting and there was no need for an investigation. We call that a coverup.

A new anti-protestor paradigm from the Trump administration is that filming ICE raids is not peaceful?

At around the six minute mark of the interview, Blanche said, "This was an incredibly split second decision that had to be made by ICE officers confronting a very complicated, violent situation with not a single local law enforcement officer in sight."

Remember that statement.

WELKER: You're saying he wasn't protesting peacefully and yet the video before shows him holding up a cell phone, directing traffic. The video after shows him being pummeled by these law enforcement. Everyone has now seen this video across the country with this man holding up a cell phone. And part of the outrage that people are expressing is that they feel as though the federal government is asking them to believe something that they don't see with their own two eyes. Is that what the administration is asking of the American people, to believe that he was violent when the video, based on what everyone has seen so far, does not show that? BLANCHE: Well, first of all, I did not say he was violent. I said he was not protesting peacefully. And you just described what every American has seen, which is video shortly ahead of the incident, where he was screaming in the face of ICE. He had a phone up right into ICE's face. You tell me, is that protesting peacefully? I mean, we all see the same thing.



I mean, you shouldn't try to gaslight the administration about what happened. That was not a peaceful protest.

Seconds before he bashed MTP for gaslighting, Blanche repeatedly claimed Pretti was violently protesting, but when called on it, he denied making those claims. That's some next-level gaslighting.

Welker correctly described what happened to Alex Pretti, but Blanche lied about what he previously said and had the nerve to claim NBC was gaslighting the Trump administration.

WOW.

The Trump administration and all his officials have been gaslighting the public continually on both shootings in Minnesota with outright lies and alternative facts relating to Renée Good's murder and now with Alex Pretti's murder.

The lies are not working.