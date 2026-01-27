James Comer Tells Trump To Pull ICE Out Of MInnesota

Speaking with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, The House Chairman of the Oversight Committee, James Comer told Trump to remove Immigration and Customs Enforcement from Minnesota after the vicious killing of Alex Pretti by ICE agents while being interviewed by Fox News' Maria Bartiromo.

Rep. Comer, who has held more feckless investigations on Democrats in modern times to appease Demented Donald made sure to blame Minnesota leadership when it comes to the violence being perpetrated in their state by Stephen Miller's unleashed secret police.

COMER: We have a governor, an attorney general and a mayor of Minneapolis who are getting people jacked up, trying to get them, you know, convinced that this is, you know, some type of illegal raid, that they're all their lives are threatened and they've got all these white liberals coming in, trying to run over ICE, trying to, you know, spray them and do everything to disrupt.

It's ICE agents that are attacking and perpetratiung violence against protestors, not the other way around.

COMER: And if I were president Trump, I would almost think about, okay, if the mayor and the governor are going to put our ICE officials in harm's way, and there's a chance of losing more, you know, innocent lives or whatever, then maybe go to another city and let the people of Minneapolis decide, do we want to continue to have all of these illegals?

Minnesota has immigrants from all over the world in its cities because it wants to.

Trump sent his Gestapo force in to punish Gov. Walz, Rep. Omar, and to feed the Somalian conspiracies from the fever swamps of the MAGA cult.

Minnesotans are not complaining.

COMER: And I think the people of Minnesota would rebel against their leadership because it's very clear that a majority of Americans want the criminal illegals apprehended and that's what ICE is trying to do.

Wrong way Comer is a as usual, wrong.

Americans despise what ICE is doing, and it's showing up in the polls.

A huge majority of Americans are horrified by watching ICE murder two innocent people. A New NY Times/ Sienna poll finds 63% of registered voters released on Friday disapprove of how ICE is handling its job. That was before Alex Pretti was murdered on Saturday.