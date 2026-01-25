'He Had His Phone!': Bartiromo Confronts Comer Over Pretti Murder

Even Fox News host Maria Bartiromo appeared skeptical of the Trump administration's attempt to justify the execution of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis by ICE agents. We've all seen the videos, but administration officials and Republicans have been telling us not to believe what we saw with our eyes.

We saw this happen when the mother of three, Renee Good, was killed by ICE agents, and they're regurgitating the same lies to paint Pretti, who was an ICU nurse at the VA, as a domestic terrorist.

Bartiromo had Kentucky GOP Rep. James Comer on her Fox News show, and the host seemed dubious over the administration's claims.

"Another individual is dead at the hands of Border Patrol," Bartiromo said. "Let's be clear, we do not know if there was any pushback from this individual who was armed."

"We do not have evidence that he was waving a gun, doing anything to threaten Border Patrol," she continued. He had his phone, and he was shooting, he was viewing, and recording the incident. That's what he was doing, recording the incident."

"What is your reaction, and you are an elected official, what can you do about it?" she asked Comer.

"Well, look, I don't think there's any question a majority of Americans want President Trump and ICE to go in and apprehend the criminal illegals," he insisted. "That's what President Trump campaigned on, and he's doing exactly what he said. "I look at what happened in Minneapolis versus what happened in Washington, D.C. When President Trump sent the National Guard into Washington, D.C., the mayor, Mayor Muriel Bowser, supported that."

"She worked, her local law enforcement worked with the President, and in a short period of time, they have really been successful in reducing the amount of crime in Washington, D.C.," he continued. "That was a big success. Fast forward to where we are in Minneapolis."

"We have a governor, an attorney general, and a mayor of Minneapolis who are getting people jacked up, trying to get them convinced that this is some type of illegal raid, that all their lives are threatened, and they've got all these white liberals coming in, trying to run over ICE, trying to spray them, and do everything to disrupt," he added.

Apples and oranges, Comer. As of January, about 1,500 active-duty soldiers were ordered to prepare for deployment to Minnesota, with an additional 2,000 federal agents dispatched to flood the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Minneapolis looks like a war zone now with untrained thugs dressing up in ICE garb, shooting American citizens. Trump created this chaos. People just want to live their lives with their families, and go to work or school.

Comer's response is that the residents of Minneapolis should just lie down and take it. That's rapey talk.