Fox Host: Only Person Who Could Have Prevented This Is Alex Pretti

These people are monsters. It's been nonstop victim-blaming from the right since the murder of Alex Pretti by Trump's Border Patrol thugs in Minneapolis, and this Sunday the ghouls on Fox & Friends Weekend were at it again, with cohost Charlie Hurt ridiculously likening what happened to Pretti to a traffic stop where someone with a conceal carry license has a gun in their vehicle during a traffic stop, and all of them again blaming Gov. Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey, after initially claiming that Pretti is the only one responsible for his own death.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Charlie, do we just need more military there to bring calm to this situation?



HURT: Well, I mean, this whole thing about Tim Walz calling in the National Guard, what is he calling in the National Guard for? He's trying, you know, he's picking and choosing who's... what part of the Constitution, what kind of the part of the constitutional responsibilities he wants to support.

ICE is there fulfilling constitutional responsibilities of the federal government to enforce immigration laws, and he is calling on residents to stand up to them and confront them.

Only one person could have prevented this from happening, and it's Alex Pretti. He should not have been there. He should not have confronted ICE. I don't know... I know more people who conceal carry, than people who don't conceal carry. I don't know a single person who conceal carries who would go up and confront police, especially if they were armed.

Every single person I know who conceal carries, if you get pulled over for a speeding ticket, doesn't matter if you don't think you were speeding, doesn't matter whether... you put your hands on the wheel and you say, officer, I have a concealed carry permit. I got a weapon, a loaded weapon in my car here.

And the officer usually goes, okay, thanks for letting me know. Do you know why I stopped you? And it moves on from there. That's the way the people who have concealed carry permits behave.

They don't put extra magazines in their pocket and go and confront police and then wind up in a physical altercation with police. And it's a tragedy what happened to this guy... but he is the only person who could have prevented it.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Yeah, and politically speaking this distraction... let's be honest about it, has been good for governor Walz, who does not want anyone talking about the corruption in that city.

JENKINS: And his rhetoric, to film atrocities, in part of that statement he accused the federal government of invading Minneapolis. That language rhetoric matters. Words matter. And whether or not Alex Pretti knew that he was putting himself in that dangerous position, which tragically led to his death, he was urged by the mayor and the governor to go out and confront them. And why an individual would confront federal immigration law enforcement with a handgun is beyond me, and so it will be interesting to see. There's an investigation into the shooting and we'll see where that leads, but it will be interesting to see... there's an onus now on the governor and the mayor to calm this down, and stop using the insightful rhetoric.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: I don't think we're going to see that happen, Griff.