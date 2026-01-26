UPDATED: Border Official Gregory Bovino Ousted

Feeling the heat from the murder of Alex Pretti by ICE agents, Donald Trump is kicking Border Patrol Senior official and key cog in Trump's immigration policy Gregory Bovino to the curb and forcing him out of Minneapolis.

This comes on the heels of Trump sending in his Border Czar goon Tom Homan to Minnesota to replace DHS Sec. Kristi Noem, who was overseeing ICE Operations on the ground in Minnesota.

Bovino made the rounds on TV and was profoundly awful.

CNN broke the news with Anderson Cooper and Priscilla Alvarez.

ALVAREZ: Recall, Gregory Bovino has been a key player in the Trump administration's immigration crackdown and became, in many ways, the public face of that crackdown across cities in the country, most recently, of course, in Minneapolis. And we are now being told by sources that he is going to be departing Minneapolis with some of his Border Patrol agents tomorrow and going back to their respective sectors. What I mean by that is they will go back to their original offices as they had been deployed as part of this crackdown to his team. Now, we're also told that part of this has been influenced by the frustrations within the administration over the handling and the public response of Saturday's shooting. So now the decision has been made to have Bovino leave Minneapolis.

Bovino made outrageous and false statements about the Pretti shooting so he should be kicked out of town.

Trump had no problems lying about the Renee Good shooting, but there's a lot more video that easily disputes the lies being told by his administration.

UPDATE 1 (Karoli): Originally Bovino was being kicked out of Minneapolis, but The Atlantic is reporting that he's being demoted and sent back to El Centro. He ought to be the first, but not the last. Pam Bondi, Tom Homan, Tricia McLaughlin and Kristi Noem ought to go too.