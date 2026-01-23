'Come On, Commander': NewsNation Anchor Isn't Buying Bovino's Bullsh*t

Senior tactical commander Gregory Bovino joined Leland Vittert on NewsNation, where the anchor confronted him about the "marked change in public opinion" on immigration and ICE. Bovino, in all of his delusions, insisted that the residents of occupied Minneapolis love ICE. No, really.

"There has been a marked change in public opinion," Vittert said. "Now we can discuss why, but the change in public opinion is real."

"About a year ago, a majority of Americans wanted every single illegal immigrant deported. 80% or so wanted those with criminal records deported," he continued. "But now that it's started to happen, the number of people who approve of the job that you all are doing is in the 30s. The number of people who say ICE, Border Patrol, and Enforcement of Immigration has gone too far is in the 60s. How do you explain that?'

'Public opinion is something that we're well aware of, and we're aware of that every day," Bovino insisted. "We've been in several cities now, and I think the viewers might be interested that we've been in Los Angeles, Chicago, Charlotte, New Orleans, Minneapolis now."

Here it comes.

"One of the things that I've noticed that's been steady in every single one of those areas is what we're seeing on the ground with the public, the public that you're talking about, that opinion of what we are doing," he said. "Most especially with those inner city residents in places like Chicago, Los Angeles, what we're seeing is fantastic public support here in Minneapolis, a lot of thumbs up and a lot of good jobs.

Now, a lot of it is under their breath because they are afraid of that five or 10% of agitators and rioters.

"Come on, Commander, though," Vittert shot back. "You know as well as I do, the rest of America, though, there's a lot of fair-minded Americans who don't like seeing how the sausage is made, right?"

The new DOJ memo permits ICE agents to burst into your home without a judicial warrant. This administration is shooting the 4th Amendment in the face, just as it did with Renee Good. Also, no one likes you, Greg, except for fascists. He's so full of shit we're gonna have to attach a toilet flush to his jaw.