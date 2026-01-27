Minnesotans Are Everything MAGA Hates

MAGA policies are grounded in the idea that people are so narcissistic, they only care about people exactly like them. Minnesota showed them how empty that belief is.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 27, 2026

I got up this morning, formulating what I could say in a love letter to the people of Minneapolis. But I came across this Atlantic piece by Adam Serwer, who says it so much better than I could.

Every social theory undergirding Trumpism has been broken on the steel of Minnesotan resolve. The multiracial community in Minneapolis was supposed to shatter. It did not. It held until Bovino was forced out of the Twin Cities with his long coat between his legs.

The secret fear of the morally depraved is that virtue is actually common, and that they’re the ones who are alone. In Minnesota, all of the ideological cornerstones of MAGA have been proved false at once. Minnesotans, not the armed thugs of ICE and the Border Patrol, are brave. Minnesotans have shown that their community is socially cohesive—because of its diversity and not in spite of it. Minnesotans have found and loved one another in a world atomized by social media, where empty men have tried to fill their lonely soul with lies about their own inherent superiority. Minnesotans have preserved everything worthwhile about “Western civilization,” while armed brutes try to tear it down by force.

No matter how many more armed men Trump sends to impose his will on the people of Minnesota, all he can do is accentuate their valor. No application of armed violence can make the men with guns as heroic as the people who choose to stand in their path with empty hands in defense of their neighbors. These agents, and the president who sent them, are no one’s heroes, no one’s saviors—just men with guns who have to hide their faces to shoot a mom in the face, and a nurse in the back.

One thing I found deeply moving about resistance in the Twin Cities was the universalism of loving your neighbor, the philosophy driving the opposition to the ICE/BP invasion. I couldn't help but notice the contrast with the blood and soil-ism of Miller and Vance. www.theatlantic.com/ideas/2026/0...

Adam Serwer (@adamserwer.bsky.social) 2026-01-27T14:38:39.863Z

Thank you Adam. I’m a 40 year old dad in the Twin Cities and nearly every person I know has been doing something — observing, giving rides, delivering food. When a non political mom friend of ours at the kids school told us she’d been delivering food to 3 families in hiding I realized ice was cooked

Gerald R. Ford (@jerrysdelicates.bsky.social) 2026-01-27T13:32:08.315Z

Downfall Bovino Edition. You're welcome.

Thomas [redacted] (@tom.medsky.social) 2026-01-27T05:36:14.253Z

Saruman believes it is only great power that can hold evil in check, but that is not what I have found. I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay… small acts of kindness and love.
-- Gandalf

(@hewscranberry.bsky.social) 2026-01-27T13:28:41.453Z

