Sector Chief Threatens LA: We're Not Going Anywhere

Trump's private army threatens Mayor Karen Bass, saying that a military presence in Los Angeles is the new normal.
By John AmatoJuly 8, 2025

US Border Patrol El Centro Sector Chief Gregory Bovino told the press that they do not work for Los Angeles and will remain in Los Angeles until it becomes the new normal.

The funding for ICE in Trump's Big Ugly bill is so massive, they will be hiring huge amounts of racist, neo-Nazi narcissists who will gladly trample on the rights of Californians.

The federal government is not leaving L.A. I don't work for Karen Bass.

The federal government doesn't work for Karen Bass.

We're going to be here until that mission is accomplished, as I said, and better get used to us now, because this is going to be normal very soon.

Fox News was ecstatic airing this jagoff's words.

Trump is singling out California because he knows the state despises his narcissistic need to be a dictator by a large margin.

Bovino sounds like every wannabe strongman who is definitely angling for a spot on Fox News or any other major MAGA media outlet after he ends his job at Border Patrol.

I imagine rousting kids at soccer fields calls for being heavily armed, like a fucking asshole.

UPDATE: Governor Newsom responds:

Gavin Newsom slams
CBP Sector Chief Gregory Bovino

Raider (@iwillnotbesilenced.bsky.social) 2025-07-08T01:16:51.947Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon