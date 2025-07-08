Sector Chief Threatens LA: We're Not Going Anywhere

US Border Patrol El Centro Sector Chief Gregory Bovino told the press that they do not work for Los Angeles and will remain in Los Angeles until it becomes the new normal.

The funding for ICE in Trump's Big Ugly bill is so massive, they will be hiring huge amounts of racist, neo-Nazi narcissists who will gladly trample on the rights of Californians.

The federal government is not leaving L.A. I don't work for Karen Bass. The federal government doesn't work for Karen Bass. We're going to be here until that mission is accomplished, as I said, and better get used to us now, because this is going to be normal very soon.

Fox News was ecstatic airing this jagoff's words.

Trump is singling out California because he knows the state despises his narcissistic need to be a dictator by a large margin.

Bovino sounds like every wannabe strongman who is definitely angling for a spot on Fox News or any other major MAGA media outlet after he ends his job at Border Patrol.

I imagine rousting kids at soccer fields calls for being heavily armed, like a fucking asshole.

UPDATE: Governor Newsom responds: