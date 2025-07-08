Fox News Embedded As Armed ICE Thugs Raid Kids' Soccer Game

On Monday, heavily armed ICE agents conducted a raid at MacArthur Park that targeted children. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass confronted the agents and demanded they leave.

Fox News was embedded with the ICE thugs.

Yep. This operation has Fox News embedded, and they are splashing these images all over their screens. — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) 2025-07-07T18:18:58.346Z

Trump henchman Stephen Miller's vision of not only deporting criminals and thugs, but rounding up and terrorizing migrant farm workers, Home Depot day workers, and kids in soccer fields is coming true.

The LA Times reports, "They came with horses and armored vehicles, carrying rifles and in tactical gear in the middle of what is the heart of immigrant Los Angeles. But there were few of their supposed targets to be found Monday — immigrants without documentation."

What they did today was as un-American as it comes.

What fucking creeps.

Terrorizing children must be giving Miller a woodie.

Mayor Bass held a press conference afterward and blasted Trump's brown shirts.

“It is outrageous and un-American that we have federal armed vehicles in our park,” Mayor Karen Bass said at an impromptu press conference at City Hall after federal authorities cleared out. “What happened to the criminals, the drug dealers, the violent individuals? Who were in the park today were children. It was their summer camp, their summer day camp.” “There’s no plan other than fear, chaos and politics. Home Depot one day, a car wash the next, armed vehicles and what looked like mounted military units in a park the next day,” Bass said.

Trump has militarized ICE against California. The Supreme Court is just as guilty for allowing this fraudulent narcissist to run rampant over the Constitution and letting him use the National Guard on US soil.