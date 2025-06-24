California Mom Detained By ICE Locked Up 1,400 Miles From Breastfeeding Daughter

So much for them going after the "worst of the worst." Another family ripped apart by Trump and Stephen Miller's cruel and inhumane ICE raids.

A South Gate family of four has been torn apart after a mother and her 9-year-old daughter were detained during an immigration appointment in Los Angeles.

Ana Gabriella Diaz and her daughter were detained by ICE two weeks ago. Diaz was still breastfeeding and now her American husband is caring for their 16-month-old child here in Southern California.

"She keeps on looking for her mom and she doesn't want the baby bottle. She doesn't want (anything) like that so she just starts pulling tantrums," said Roberto Gutierrez.

Diaz came to the U.S. with her oldest daughter four years ago, seeking asylum from El Salvador. It was denied.

They stayed anyway, but not in the shadows.

Over the years, even after a deportation order, she had frequent check-ins with federal immigration officials.

"She was reporting, you know. They knew exactly where she lived, they knew... She would appear. So, I mean, it's only the right thing to give us a chance," Gutierrez said.