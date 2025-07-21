Tom Homan Shifts ICE Detention Goalposts, As Fascists Do

Donald Trump's Border Czar Tom Homan cried to the media that a migrant doesn't have to be a criminal to be arrested, detained and deported now because their immigration status decides if they are a criminal. This, despite the fact that being undocumented is not a crime; it's a civil violation.

During the run up to the 2024 election, Donald Trump and JD Vance continually proclaimed that every migrant crossing the border were either serial killers, cannibals, murderers, or rapists.

These were the migrants he was going to deport.

Since racist Stephen Miller is in control of ICE now (basically the whole country really), Trump's immigration policies require 80-year-old migrants, children playing on soccer fields, day workers, farm workers, and brown people in general to be scooped up by unmarked cars and balaclava-wearing masked men so they can be shipped off to alligator prisons.

This is Trump's America.

Here is Tom "General Zod" Homan ranting during a presser earlier today.

ZOD: Then I read another story about how most people in ICE detention aren't criminals. Now the story is, how bad of a criminal they have to be. I saw a story the other day, only 1% of the illegal aliens removed were murderers. Are you kidding me? Being in the country illegally is not illegal anymore, you got committed murder to be deported? If you look at ICE detention, I'll say it again, look at detention, who's in detention, I looked at the numbers this morning, a majority are criminals, have criminal history. Who are the rest? Border cases, who a judge ordered removed. The others are expedited removal, by federal statute, demands they be detained. So with the media out there, let's try telling the truth about the men and women of ICE and the men and women of the Border Patrol.

Trumps personal paramilitary organization is coming to a city near you to cause chaos, dissension and hostility in an effort so Trump can call in the National Guard to trample all over your city.

BEING UNDOCUMENTED IS NOT A CRIME, IT'S A CIVIL VIOLATION.

Homan is ticketed for his very own place in hell.

