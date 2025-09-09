Mika Brzezinski Confronts Tom Homan About Disappearing People During ICE Raids

MSNBC co-host Mika Brzezinski called out Trump's border Czar Tom Homan, for his immoral and inhumane ICE raids, which are disappearing people off the streets as well as arresting law abiding citizens, visa holders, and legal residents.

Tom "General Zod" Homan got particularly upset when the Morning Joe co-host asked how he defines a criminal.

Mika also wants to see Homan's evidence to back up his his claims they have picked up 70% of violent felons. That will never happen.

MIKA: Mr. Homan, how would you define a criminal? And I'm curious, is a person who is living in this country, paying taxes, has a license, has a job, and has kids serving in the U.S. military, but is still in the process of getting legal papers, is that person a criminal? HOMAN: Well, every case is different. But when I'm talking about that case. Because there's been that case. MIKA: No, they're not, from what you just told me, they're not a public safety threat. So should that person be put in a car, like surrounded by ICE agents wearing masks, and dragged into a car and detained? HOMAN: I don't know the specifics of that case, but let me say this. MIKA: That seems to be the answer for any case that has happened that you don't want to talk about. HOMAN: Because there are cases across the country where people who are paying taxes, who have licenses, who are in the process of trying to get legal papers, are they criminals? Are they a public safety- MIKA: Especially those who have kids who have served in the U.S. military. And no, they're not a public safety hazard.

From only arresting the worst of the worst to arresting anyone with even the smallest violation, Trump's border Czar is arresting anyone they can get their hands on to fulfill racist Stephen Miller's white nationalist vision.

HOMAN: So unless I know specifically that case, I have the file in front of me. I can't make that determination. MIKA: I would like to see that data that you're talking about, the 70 percent, the criminal history. I'd like to, I'd love some transparency as to why a lot of these people have been disappeared. You say you have data. We would love to see it. The American people should see this data.

Homan said many times he didn't know about a case, but rest assured, he knows. The MSNBC co-host didn't give General Zod Homan the Fox News treatment.

UPDATE: As a consequence of the ICE raid of a Hyundai plant in Georgia, this is happening: