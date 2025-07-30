Tom Homan: Criminals Aren't Bad Until They Commit Crimes

Donald Trump's Border Czar Tom 'General Zod' Homan moved the goalposts once again to allow ICE agents to arrest almost anybody because they might be future criminals.

How does Homan classify people as national security threats?

Homan spewed out skewed data to Newsmax TV.

HOMAN: I recognize that, obviously, it's a priority to go after the criminal, illegal migrants, but there are no doubt people who came into this country illegally, without criminal records, but still a desire to inflict harm onto American citizens here.

HOST: What does that look like to target those individuals who, again, might not have a criminal record, but came from countries all around the globe wishing to instill harm on Americans?

HOMAN: Well, let's talk about that, because I've done several interviews this week where they keep pouncing on, well, ICE arresting a lot of non-criminals, ICE detaining a lot of non-criminals.

You're not keeping your promise on prioritizing public safety threats. So, let's try to steal the narrative and turn the American people against this. But, look, I look at the numbers every morning.

Here's what the numbers look like. For those we arrest, 70%, approximately 70%, 70% of those we arrest are criminals. Who's the other 30%? The other 30% are national security threats.

Most national security threats don't have a criminal history, because they try to lay low until it's time for them to do things bad.

So, for instance, we arrest over 300 Iranian nationals. So, a lot of people we arrest are national security threats who don't have a criminal history.

So, that's part of that remaining 30%.

Who else is in that 30%?

These are thousands of illegal aliens who had due process at great taxpayer expense and were ordered removed by a federal judge.

The statute clearly says they must be removed and it's ICE's job to remove them, to execute those orders.