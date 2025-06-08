'She's A Communist': Fox News Host Smears L.A. Mayor Over Protests

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy called Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass a "communist" over anti-ICE protests.
By David EdwardsJune 8, 2025

On Sunday's Fox & Friends program, co-host Charlie Hurt claimed law enforcement was forced to get violent with protesters in California.

On Sunday's Fox & Friends program, co-host Charlie Hurt claimed law enforcement was forced to get violent with protesters in California.

"You know, if you wanted to target just criminal aliens, then law enforcement across the country would work with ICE to hand over the criminal aliens to ICE," he said. "And we might be looking at a different situation."

"But because politicians are obstructing ICE, you wind up forcing ICE to go into neighborhoods and actually go and find people," he continued. "And then that's where you wind up with, I think, what they call collateral pickups, where you pick up other people in addition to the criminal aliens. And they're making it so much worse."

"Now, there is collateral damage," Campos-Duffy agreed. "Not just the violence, but there are people getting picked up who are here for 20 years and, yes, broke the law, but were actually showing up for their annual [hearing]."

Campos-Duffy suggested law enforcement action was justified because protesters displayed the Mexican flag.

"So again, this doesn't help. I don't see any American flags," she said. "I see a bunch of Mexican flags there."

"The leadership matters," the Fox News host added. "In that city, it's Mayor Bass. She's a communist. And she loves this stuff."

"Do you think Tim Walz and his wife got an Airbnb around L.A. so that they could open the window and smell the smoke?" Hurt asked.

"One wonders," co-host Brian Brenberg replied.

