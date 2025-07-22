Fox Airs Pee-Wee Goebbels' Unhinged Racist Rants Again

Someone should have reminded Nazi Stephen Miller that immigration laws in the United States were a little different back when the Empire State Building was being constructed, but Frau Ingraham sure as hell wasn't going to do it.

Trump's racist Chief of Staff made an appearance on Laura Ingraham's show on Fox this Monday, and after ranting and raving that Democrats supposedly want to fill the United States with a bunch of criminals and gang members from other countries, made this ridiculous statement while attacking LA Mayor Karen Bass after Ingraham played a clip of her in an interview and then immediately lied about what she just said.

INGRAHAM: LA Mayor, Karen Bass, speaking of sanctuary cities Stephen was asked about, she was put on the spot, basically, who should be deported, right?

Well, who should be deported? And they they don't want anyone deported, but anyway, she avoided answering the question. Watch.

BASS: We are a city of immigrants. We have entire sectors of our economy that are dependent on immigrant labor. We have to get the fire areas rebuilt. We're not gonna get our city rebuilt without immigrant labor, and it's not just the deportation. It's the fear that sets in when raids occur, when people are snatched off the street.

INGRAHAM: So Stephen, she basically, we can't rebuild the Palisades unless we have illegal labor, because Americans never built anything apparently, according to Karen Bass.

I am so sick of the crops rotting in the field argument, and the and the nothing will ever get built.

Like when I grew up, everybody, everybody, you know, worked construction in the summer, you know. That was the best job you could get when you're in high school or college was to work construction because it paid so well and kids wanted that job. But apparently they just don't want Americans to do that anymore.

MILLER: If you look at photos of the Empire State Building being constructed, in record time, by the way, you don't see there are any illegal aliens.

You look at the photos of us landing a man on the moon. You look at the NASA control room, you don't see any photos of illegal aliens.

Americans built this country. Americans sustained this country. Americans have powered this country for two and a half centuries.

Nobody voted to turn Los Angeles, what was once one of the crown jewel cities of Americans, into a third world failed city.

Nobody voted for the crime. You know, every day ICE is out there in Los Angeles deporting MS-13 gang members, 18th street gang members, Sinaloa cartel gang members, Cerreos gang members.

You are talking about some of the most violent, sadistic, vicious, heinous people on the face of the earth!! Who voted to put them here? Who voted to destroy our public education system, our public healthcare system, our hospital system!!?

Nobody voted for it!! You know they did do? They voted for Donald Trump to clean it up and by God he is cleaning it up every day!!