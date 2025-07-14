More Eliminationist Rhetoric From Pee-Wee Goebbels

If White House Deputy Chief of Staff doesn't want to be compared to a Nazi, then maybe he should stop talking like one. Miller made an appearance on Fox's The Story with Martha MacCallum this Friday, and after an unhinged rant about how they're supposedly just interested in protecting children with these brutal ICE raids going on in California and lying that Democrats are in favor of child sex trafficking, Miller then defended their mass deportation efforts by blaming every problem that exists in Los Angeles on migrants:

MILLER: Let's be very clear. What would Los Angeles look like without illegal aliens? Here’s what it would look like. You would be able to see a doctor in the emergency room right away, no wait time, no problem. Your kids would go to a public school that had more money than they’d know what to do with. Classrooms would be half the size. Students who had special needs would get all the attention that they needed. There would be no violent transnational gangs. There would be no cartels. There would be no Mexican mafia. There would be no Surenos. There would be no MS-13. There would be no TDA. You would be living in a city that would be safe, that would be clean. There would be no fentanyl. There would be no drug dens. That could be the future Los Angeles could have, but the leaders in Los Angeles have formed an alliance with the cartels and the criminal aliens.

And MacCallum just nodded along in response and pretended that the over the top ICE raids we're seeing now were also going on in previous administrations without any backlash.

We're all about to find out what Miller's vision means for our country very soon, and it's not going to be pretty. On top of the human rights abuses, it's going to wreck us economically and cause food shortages and put farms out of business. It's already starting to happen and only going to get worse.