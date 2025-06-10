Cosplay Kristi Noem Slanders LA As 'City Of Criminals'

Soulless Trump DHS Secretary Kristi Noem made an appearance on Sean Hannity's show on Fox this Monday, defending Trump's attempt to distract everyone from all of the awful headlines he's had this past week by calling out the National Guard and the military in California.

After insisting that there is a "stranglehold" on local law enforcement not being allowed to enforce immigration laws, and using that as an excuse to justify Trump's lawless actions in California against the will of the governor and local authorities, Noem insisted that they're only going after "the worst of the worst," despite the fact that they've been going after garment workers and day laborers outside of Home Depot, and lying that what Trump is doing with the National Guard is "completely authorized" and just going to "make America safe again," Noem and Hannity moved onto attacking Democratic politicians and the entire city of Los Angeles.

NOEM: Today, we had over 400 to 500 targets we were going after that are known members of gangs in LA that have been victimizing people for years, that Gavin Newsom has done absolutely nothing about, that Mayor Bass has done absolutely nothing about. Listen, I served with her in Congress before she was ever mayor, and she is a train wreck of a mayor now that is endorsing these kind of activities, has allowed her city to be completely devastated with crime, and now she's holding press conferences talking about the fact that people have the right to peacefully protest and that they're a city of immigrants. Well, they're not a city of immigrants. They're a city of criminals because she has protected them for so many years. And so we're coming in, and doing what the president has said that he's going to do, and he's going to allow people to live in a safe community again. And we're going to use the authority that he has as president of the United States to conduct these operations. And the more that people conduct violence against law enforcement officers, boy, we're going to hit them back and we're going to hit them back harder than we ever have before. And we conducted more operations today than we did the day before and tomorrow we're going to double those efforts again. The more that they protest and commit acts of violence against law enforcement officers, the harder ICE is going to come after them because these people are patriots.

That's pretty rich coming from someone working for someone convicted of 34 felonies.

They're not keeping anyone safe. They're escalating and breaking the law and using the protests as an excuse to consolidate power.

If Noem were being interviewed by an actual "journalist" she'd have been asked about this, but Hannity is no journalist.