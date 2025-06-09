Karoline Leavitt Says Elon Musk 'Body-Checking' Trump Adviser Was 'Healthy'

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt suggested that Elon Musk getting in a physical altercation with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was a "healthy disagreement."
By David EdwardsJune 9, 2025

During a Sunday interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo noted that MAGA influencer Steve Bannon had reported that Musk confronted Bessent in the White House.

"Elon Musk aggressively body-checked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent," she said. "Did he body-check the Treasury Secretary in the White House?"

"Well, look, when this story originally broke, I said from the podium that there have definitely been healthy disagreements amongst the cabinet and Elon Musk," Leavitt replied. "There were times in which they got frustrated with one another, but I think that really speaks to the heart of this cabinet in the president's team, that they can have these robust disagreements and then still come together to do what's right for the people they are serving."

"Now, we know that there was real disrespect in a lot of those X posts from Elon Musk, for sure," Bartiromo pointed out. "But did he actually get physical? Was there a fistfight that he body-checked the Treasury Secretary?"

"I certainly wouldn't describe it as a fistfight, Maria," Leavitt insisted. "It was definitely a disagreement... But again, we've moved on from that. The president has moved on from it."

