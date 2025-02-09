'Unconstitutional!' Stephen Miller Blows Up After Judge Blocks Elon Musk At Treasury

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller lashed out at "radical left" judges who have blocked Elon Musk's so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing the Treasury Department's federal payments system.

During a Sunday interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo asked Miller to respond to "efforts by some of these liberal judges to stop President Trump from allowing Elon Musk access to these issues."

"So, as you're aware, a radical left judge said that the Secretary of the Treasury cannot access the Treasury computer system!" Miller exclaimed. "This isn't just unconstitutional! That ruling is an assault on the very idea of democracy itself!"

Miller accused "rogue bureaucrats who are elected by no one" of running the government — but he wasn't talking about Musk.

"Whether it be with the Treasury bureaucrats or the FBI bureaucrats or the CIA bureaucrats or the USAID bureaucrats, with this unelected shadow force that is running our government and running our country!" the Trump adviser yelled. "Donald Trump is engaging in the most important restoration of democracy in over a century by saying that we are going to restore power to the people through their elected president and his appointed officers."

"That is the only way we can have true democracy in this country!" he continued. "But this nonsense where we have rogue, unelected, unaccountable, and previously unfireable bureaucrats who do whatever the hell they want with no one telling them and no one controlling them, we're not going to let that happen anymore."